Sunshine Coast, a Top-rated Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Centre in Canada, Announces Advertising Reboot
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, & trauma centre serving Canada. The company is revitalizing its advertising online.
COVID-19 has made this a turbulent time when it comes to drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment, as well as PTSD and trauma treatment.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a "reboot" to its advertising efforts for summer, 2020, focusing on a new television commercial. The commercial highlights the Centre's unique methodology, based on the work of Viktor Frankl, and its revamped efforts in light of the Coronavirus.
“COVID-19 has made this a turbulent time when it comes to drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment, as well as PTSD and trauma treatment,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new television commercial reboots our advertising to showcase the advantages of our non-12 step methodology, as well as to spur people to take action as Canada progresses into a more normal workflow as the Coronavirus is hopefully mitigated.”
Persons who would like to watch the video online can see it at https://youtu.be/dm6Pw1Smbmo. In addition to the video, the website has a cornucopia of information on the Centre's treatment options vis-a-vis drug rehab, alcoholism, trauma, and PTSD. It should be noted as well that the Centre runs a parallel program for women, called the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
REBOOTING DRUG, ALCOHOL, TRAUMA, AND PTSD TREATMENT PROGRAMS
Here is the background on this release. First, Canada, like most countries in the world, has struggled in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Much of the country has been shut down. Second, with respect to the treatment of drug addiction, alcoholism, trauma, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), many people have unfortunately postponed taking action to deal with their issues. This has been an unfortunate secondary effect of the society's response to the Coronavirus. Third, as Canada begins to reopen in a safe way, people who suffer from drugs, alcohol, trauma, and or PTSD, are now beginning to refocus on dealing with their addictions and problems. And, forth, therefore, this new commercial is an effort by the Centre to reach out to persons who have postponed treatment and to encourage them to take the first step by seeking a private, confidential consultation with a specialist. Not only persons who suffer from drugs, alcohol, trauma, and or PTSD but also their loved ones are encouraged to view the commercial as well as to visit the website and reach out for a confidential, private consultation.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
