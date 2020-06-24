WORLD’S LARGEST MEAT PROCESSING PLANT DEBUTS A BEVEG CERTIFIED VEGAN RANGE
World's Largest Meat Manufacturer deploys vans cross country to give away free vegan certified meat. Ozo by Planterra is certified vegan by BeVeg.
We are focused on feeding future generations and especially those looking to flex the variety of proteins they bring to the table.”UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when consumers are social distancing and looking for new protein alternatives, JBS, the biggest meat producer in the world, has launched a new range of BeVeg Certified vegan meat in the U.S. and will literally be meeting people curbside as a specially-equipped fleet of OZO™ vans will cross the country to deliver free freshly cooked samples of OZO™ plant-based burgers, starting in July. In addition, special deliveries will be made to fire stations, hospitals and other locations to serve frontline workers this summer. With more than one million free samples of OZO™ to be delivered in the next 12 months.
“We are focused on feeding future generations and especially those looking to flex the variety of proteins they bring to the table,” says Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods.
Consumers looking for a delicious new plant-based protein can take a bite of OZO™ Burgers (two-4 oz patties), Ground (12 oz), and Mexican-Seasoned Ground (12 oz), all made with transparent, straightforward and no artificial ingredients, that is soy-free and verified vegan by BeVeg International, the leading global vegan certification firm. Powered by an exclusive proprietary blend of pea and rice protein fermented by shiitake mushrooms, all of the new OZO™ products are an excellent source of protein (with up to 22 grams per serving). They contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80% lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. OZO™ features a high-quality pea protein that is a great source of iron, and has been known to aid in muscle growth, weight loss and heart health. The OZO™ product line uses recyclable trays and cartons to store products, and plant-based ink on all of its packaging. Setting itself apart from other plant-based protein offerings, Planterra Foods utilizes an innovative fermentation process that makes the delicious OZO™ line of products easily digestible.
OZO™ offerings are available for purchase at a variety of retail outlets including: Albertsons and Safeway; Kroger, and, as well as military bases across the country. In addition to retail outlets, consumers across the country can get a taste of OZO™ at their doorstep by buying directly through the OZO™ website, OZOFoods.com, and through online, mobile, and retail via Wild Fork Foods. Without the use of distributors and traditional retail shops, Florida-based Wild Fork Foods sells direct to consumer with Miami and West Palm Beach retail outlets offering free same-day pick-up and same-day delivery (within 10 miles of store) and shipping for customers in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama. Additional retail outlets, along with a comprehensive foodservice portfolio launch, for OZO™ products are planned for the summer. The BeVeg certified vegan symbol trademark will be printed on all product packaging.
OZO by Planterra Foods is a Colorado-based subsidiary of JBS USA. OZO™ is the first brand offering a line of products brought to market by Planterra Foods.
