Organic Australian Winery --Robinvale Wines -- Certifies Vegan with BeVeg
Robinvale Wines, a family-owned wine producer, officially joins the global BeVeg vegan certification network.
Many do not realize that wine, beer, and liquor are often filtered through or made with animal parts like isinglass (fish bladder), gelatin (animal bones), and egg whites to name a few.”ROBINVALE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robinvale Wines, a family-owned organic wine producer, officially joins the global BeVeg vegan certification network, alongside many other alcoholic beverage companies across the globe.
BeVeg vegan certification lends transparency to consumers who wants to know what is in their glass. Many do not realize that wine, beer, and liquor are often filtered through or made with animal parts like isinglass (fish bladder), gelatin (animal bones), and egg whites to name a few. Furthermore, ingredient disclosure and processes of making alcohol does not require the same detailed legal disclosures as other consumable products. The BeVeg vegan trademark means that beverage was not just transparent in their process but forthcoming, allowing the consumer to drink with confidence.
Robinvale Wines makes a variety of organic, biodynamic, preservative-free, fortified wines that do not contain any chemicals or animal-originated ingredients. The 30-hectare winery has produced a number of varieties, which are included in the BevVeg vegan wine certification program, including: Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Lexia Dry White, Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Y2K Liqueur Muscat, Chardonnay Chenin Blanc Sauvignon, Oak Chardonnay, Moscato, and more. The vegan claims verified by BeVeg will be reflected in the BevVeg vegan alcohol guide, a free consumer app available for download with apple and google play.
BeVeg continues to be mentioned as the Gold Standard for vegan certification in well-known news outlets such as Forbes, CBS, NBC, Social Life Magazine, LiveKindly and VegNews. In addition, BeVeg is regularly used by celebrity brands. The BeVeg vegan certification standard is accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC) to be an ISO 17065 standard. BeVeg is also accredited by NAC as a conformity assessment program.
You can shop Robinvale Wines online by visiting their website www.organicwines.com.au.
Robinvale Wines
