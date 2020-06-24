SHP Responds To Slow Driver Protest On I-40

On Wed., June 24 at approximately 8:57 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to I-40 in Wake County due to several vehicles traveling at a slow rate of speed near the 298 mile marker. The vehicles in question were traveling at approximately ten miles per hour while blocking all westbound travel lanes to include the emergency lane.

Troopers responded to the area, stopping the vehicles involved near the 291 mile marker. The drivers of the vehicles in question were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wake County Jail.

Each of the individuals identified below have been charged with careless & reckless driving and impeding traffic: 1. Rachel C. Jones, 35, of 705 N. Greensboro St. Carrboro, NC 2. Kristina Breneman, 36, of 104 Lord Anson Dr. Raleigh, NC 3. Taari Felice Coleman, 27, of 116 Horne St. Raleigh, NC

“This morning’s protest on one of our state’s major thoroughfares placed motorists in needless danger,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “The actions demonstrated by the protesters involved increased the probability for collisions to occur, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. Our response echoed the Highway Patrol’s commitment to public safety.”

# # #