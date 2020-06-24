Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kim Beadman Releases New Book SHE RISES FOR TOMORROW: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life & Inspire the World

Kim Beadman Profile

AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Kim Beadman who has contributed to this collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve took action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.

Kim is devoted to helping women reclaim the parts of themselves lost through raising families and putting their own dreams on the backburner. She has helped women, many of whom have had to adapt themselves to suit their husband’s public profiles, release the pressure valve and step out into the spotlight themselves. This latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to massive audience of women who need it.

Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.

Specialising in cognitive behavioural and neurolinguistic coaching, Kim has taken part in this collaboration to offer her own unique mentoring strategies to those who need it. ‘Sometimes we need to forgive ourselves for accepting less than we deserve’ is a mantra Kim teaches to her clients and now all readers of She Rises For Tomorrow will benefit from this wisdom.

The collective format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.

For enquiries, please contact
E-mail: info@kimbeadman.com
Telephone: +61 410 544897 | Website: www.kimbeadman.com
