14 Mile Road closed under I-75 for bridge work starting Thursday night

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5117

Fast facts: - Pouring a new bridge deck requires closing 14 Mile Road under I-75 in Troy. - The closure begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and ends at 9 a.m. Friday. - I-75 ramp closures start Friday for new interchange construction.

June 24, 2020 -- Progress is being made on the replacement of the southbound I-75 bridge over 14 Mile Road in the city of Troy. Weather permitting, crews will pour a new bridge deck on the structure that carries southbound I-75 over 14 Mile Road. This will require closing 14 Mile Road under I-75.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and ending by 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, both directions of 14 Mile Road will be closed directly under I-75. Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions.

The new bridge will be part of an innovative diverging diamond interchange (DDI) design that will be implemented at the I-75/14 Mile Road interchange. To expedite the completion of the DDI, crews will close exits at the interchange starting Friday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, the northbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road will close until early September. Northbound traffic will be directed to exit at Rochester Road and use Big Beaver and John R roads back to 14 Mile Road.

The southbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road is expected to close at 5 a.m. Saturday, June 27 and remain closed until the end of July. Southbound I-75 traffic will exit at Big Beaver Road and follow the posted detour that uses Crooks Road, Maple Road and Stephenson Highway.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.