M-72 reconstruction east of Kalkaska to start June 29

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Kalkaska

HIGHWAY: M-72

CLOSEST CITY : Kalkaska

START DATE: Monday, June 29, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, July 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $13 million to rebuild nearly 17 miles of M-72 from US-131 to the Kalkaska/Crawford county line. More than half of the project (from US-131 to West Bear Lake Road) is expected to be completed by the end of October this year, with work to resume in the spring and be completed by July 3, 2021.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daily single-lane closures with traffic regulators, though one lane will be open in each direction each night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will include removal of trees close to the roadway, as well as installation of new pavement markings, guardrail and rumble strips.