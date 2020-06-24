NOW HIRING: Business Tech Support – Intermediate

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

BUSINESS TECH SUPPORT-INTERMEDIATE Technology and Innovation Division

Location: Jackson Field Office, Madison County

Monthly Salary: $3,365 – $5,385

Job Duties:

Learns the technical and business functions of program areas in order to provide hardware and software technical support. Completes all assigned incident and service requests within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) determined for the request type. Uses the Incident Management System to provide status of incident and service requests. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to obtain quotes from vendors and prepare Requests for Purchases (RFPs). Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to maintain hardware inventory, including peripheral devices, as hardware is added, reassigned, or surplused. Responsible for deployment of new hardware, including scheduling, delivery, setup, installation, and user training. Responsible for surplusing all outdated hardware, including destruction of hard drives and removal of equipment. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and Lead staff to obtain approval, schedule visits, and travel to TBI field offices to provide information updates and/or address technical issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and experience requirements and substitutions are listed online. Click here for more details.

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 9856. This position will remain posted from June 24 – July 7, 2020 for ten business days.