Online Uniconverter Update four new features
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2020, following the users’ suggestions, Wondershare (SHE: 300624) added a couple of new features to Online UniConverter that made the web tool more useful and worth working with.
“Many people across the world love to use Online UniConverter because of its fast processing speed and ease of access. Several of our loyal customers also came up with a couple of valuable suggestions. We took advice as an opportunity to serve our consumers in a better way, and in May 2020, our team added 4 new features to the web tool. We assure and promise to keep improving our online app with more updates allmost every month for better efficiency and best editing experience.” the Online UniConverter team members said.
The four new updates that Online UniConverter now has include:
1. Image Resizer
This feature enables users to upload a large image, and reduce its size by change pixels or percentages. Users can even resize multiple images at once, and can either download the processed pictures to their computer, or directly send the photos to their Dropbox account.
2. Audio Cutter
With Audio Cutter, users can trim their audio tracks and download the processed files to their PC or send them directly to their Dropbox cloud storage. The feature can be used to create ringtones out of full-length music, or remove unwanted sections from the voice recordings. Although Audio Cutter is a useful update, the tool only accepts MP3 files at the time of this writing.
3. Video Speed Manager
This update allows users to increase or decrease the speed of the video clips that they can either upload from their computer or online videos. Speed Manager could be useful while adding time-lapse or slow-motion effect to a scene.
4. YouTube Thumbnail Downloader
With this new addition, users can download the thumbnails of YouTube videos in SD, HD, or even Full HD resolution.
As of June 2020, Wondershare has organized a “Buy One Get One Now” campaign that if users purchase the desktop UniConverter, they will get a 1-year Online UniConverter premium service as a gift.
One of the senior officials from Wondershare also revealed the New UniConverter is likely to hit the market somewhere in the mid of July 2020. The New UniConverter will be 20% faster than its current variant, have an entirely new UI, support 8K video conversions, and have many other new features that would be useful for the users while working with the media files.
Taylor Lei
