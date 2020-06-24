Soundtrap Named Music Education Solution of the Year
The online studio was recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, honoring the best companies, products and services in the field of educational technology
Soundtrap got its start in the music industry and currently supports school music programs worldwide, so it is a thrill and a true honor to be recognized as Music Education Solution of the Year.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundtrap for Education, the popular online recording and editing studio used by educators and students to explore creative sound-making, has been named “Music Education Solution of the Year” by the 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is run by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, and is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people.
— Matteo Ottaviani, Head of Soundtrap for Education
“Soundtrap got its start in the music industry and currently supports school music programs worldwide, so it is a thrill and a true honor to be recognized as Music Education Solution of the Year,” said Matteo Ottaviani, Head of Soundtrap for Education. “The entire Soundtrap for Education team—from developers to education specialists, customer success teams and beyond—has remained steadfast in our mission to serve the music education community and build a robust network of music makers and creators, DJs, virtual school choirs and bands, and more. We encourage administrators and individual educators to test out our versatile online studio to find out how it can fuel collaborative creation in diverse education environments.”
Using Soundtrap, teachers and students can create, communicate, and collaborate to explore endless possibilities for music making through the combination of traditional and digital instruments. Students can use the built-in amplifier to connect their microphone, guitar or any other physical instrument and record into the online studio, or access over 4,000 high-quality beats and presets, sound effects, and software instruments available directly within the studio to begin composing new tracks. Additionally, the pattern beatmakers feature allows users to create their own beats in an easy and intuitive way. Regardless of experience, students and teachers can jump into music making without missing a beat.
Soundtrap is a digital music classroom that integrates with major learning management systems, including Google Classroom, Canvas, Schoology and Musicfirst, as well as Noteflight and Flat.io. The cloud-based studio offers a safe learning environment that can be accessed via any device, at any time, from any location.
Tech Breakthrough also has awards programs in many of the other leading areas of technology innovation, including Internet of Things, medical technology, financial technology and mobile. This was the second year for the edtech awards and, in addition to Soundtrap, winning companies across other categories include powerhouses such as LEGO Education, Lenovo, PowerSchool, Campus Management, Discovery Education, MakerBot, D2L, Curriculum Associates, and more.
About Soundtrap
Soundtrap, a part of Spotify, is on a mission to make music creation and storytelling simple and collaborative for everyone. Soundtrap for Education is an online audio recording studio that enables students and teachers to collaborate in a safe learning environment, using any device, at any time, from any location. Soundtrap is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.soundtrap.com/edu
