Soundtrap Named Music Education Solution of the Year

Soundtrap was named Music Education Solution of the Year for 2020 The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor the best companies, products and services in global educational technology

Soundtrap got its start in the music industry and currently supports school music programs worldwide, so it is a thrill and a true honor to be recognized as Music Education Solution of the Year.” — Matteo Ottaviani, Head of Soundtrap for Education