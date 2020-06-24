News Release - Unlawful Mischief - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 1500 hrs and 1945 hrs on 06-19-20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Heights Road, Coventry VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Janine Lamarche
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06-19-20 at approximately 1955 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Janine Lamarche reporting that someone had vandalized her paved driveway. This vandalism occurred sometime between 1500 hrs and 1945 hrs on this date. The damage appears to be caused by an ATV type vehicle, which "spun up" two very deep ruts, sending shrouds of tar all over the area. The damage appears to have been purposefully done to the driveway. Some evidence was collected at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739