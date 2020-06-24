News Release - Unlawful Mischief - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 1500 hrs and 1945 hrs on 06-19-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry Heights Road, Coventry VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Janine Lamarche

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06-19-20 at approximately 1955 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Janine Lamarche reporting that someone had vandalized her paved driveway. This vandalism occurred sometime between 1500 hrs and 1945 hrs on this date. The damage appears to be caused by an ATV type vehicle, which "spun up" two very deep ruts, sending shrouds of tar all over the area. The damage appears to have been purposefully done to the driveway. Some evidence was collected at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739