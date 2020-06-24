Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,478 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20B302035

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours

LOCATION:  VT Route 30, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3 / 23 VSA 1201 (b)

ACCUSED: Tony Jay White

AGE: 53

RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on VT Route 30, in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont. The operator was identified as Tony J. White. During the motor vehicle stop White displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. White was taken into custody and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing.  After processing, White was released to a sober family member and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #3.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13th, 2020 / 0815 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.