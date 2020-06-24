Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302035

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 30, Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3 / 23 VSA 1201 (b)

ACCUSED: Tony Jay White

AGE: 53

RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on VT Route 30, in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont. The operator was identified as Tony J. White. During the motor vehicle stop White displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. White was taken into custody and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. After processing, White was released to a sober family member and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #3.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13th, 2020 / 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262