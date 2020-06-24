Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302035
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 30, Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3 / 23 VSA 1201 (b)
ACCUSED: Tony Jay White
AGE: 53
RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23, 2020 at approximately 1740 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on VT Route 30, in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont. The operator was identified as Tony J. White. During the motor vehicle stop White displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. White was taken into custody and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. After processing, White was released to a sober family member and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #3.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 13th, 2020 / 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
