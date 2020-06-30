Villarreal Law Firm, a Leading Personal Injury Lawyers in the Rio Grande Valley, Announces New Spanish-language Pages
The Villarreal Law Firm is a team of hard-working lawyers who represent plaintiffs in injury litigation. The firm is announcing new Spanish-language pages.
Our staff speaks both Spanish and English.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm (https://jvlawfirm.net/), a team of assertive accident lawyers supporting Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron County such as Harlingen, San Benito, and South Padre Island, is proud to announce new Spanish-language content. Many residents of the Rio Grande Valley speak Spanish and thus do not necessarily search for an 'accident attorney' but rather the Spanish equivalent of an 'abogado de accidentes' in Brownsville. The new content will help them find a hard-working 'abogado' or attorney who may be able to help them in their litigation.
— Javier Villarreal
"Our staff speaks both Spanish and English," explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. "We want our clients to feel comfortable in whatever language suits them, so that being a Spanish-speaker is not an obstacle to securing one's rights in a court of law after an accident. For this reason, we are announcing new content in Spanish."
Most of the new content can be found on the blog at https://jvlawfirm.net/blog/. An example is at https://jvlawfirm.net/si-ha-sufrido-una-lesion-personal-necesitas-una-consulta-gratuita/ and is entitled, "Si Ha Sufrido Una Lesión Personal, Necesitas Una Consulta Gratuita," which translates in English to be "If One Has Suffered a Personal Injury, A Consultation May be Needed." Like the posts in English, the new posts in Spanish focus on common questions and answers that potential clients may have about hiring an attorney in a personal injury case. The most common question is about any fees or charges for a consultation and then subsequently how much it costs to have legal representation after an accident. The answer is that the initial consultation costs nothing, and in most cases, the attorneys get paid, if and only if, they win the litigation. In this way, hiring an attorney after a car or other accident is of little cost. Spanish speakers can also check out the newly updated Spanish language information pages such as at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-lesiones-personales/. In these ways, the Villarreal Law Firm is making it easy for non-English speakers to secure legal representation after an accident.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal (https://www.jvlawfirm.net/) offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle accident, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County - and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
