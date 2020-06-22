2020-06-22 09:23:11.377 Sedalia Supermarket Sells Ticket Worth $1,000 a Day for Life

2020-06-22 09:23:11.377

A Lucky for Life ticket sold at Woods Supermarket, 1400 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia, matched all five white-ball numbers and the Lucky Ball number drawn on June 18 to win the game’s top prize - $1,000 a day for life!

The winning numbers were: 1, 6, 16, 27 and 34, and the Lucky Ball was 2.

The winner has yet to claim their prize at Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. All Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Dec. 15.

The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: 1) the annuitized prize value weekly for life, minus taxes; or 2) one lump-sum payment that is approximately one-half of the advertised prize, minus taxes. The lump-sum cash payment is about half the advertised prize amount since the winner immediately collects the money the Lottery would have invested during their lifetime.