Crews Returning to Forman Street Bridge in Bradford Tomorrow

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on the Forman Street bridge in the City of Bradford, McKean County, is scheduled for tomorrow. The bridge spans the west branch of Tunungwant Creek, and crews are returning to apply an epoxy resin surface treatment to the new deck surface that was replaced last year.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

This work will require temporary lane closures during daylight hours. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Minor delays are expected. This work is scheduled to be complete in two days.

The 79-foot bridge dates from 1963 and carries an average of almost 7,800 vehicles each day. Bob Cummins Construction Company of Bradford is the contractor on this $1.1 million project.

