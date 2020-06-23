Man Arrested in Texas, Charged After Woman’s Body Discovered in Floating Container

PARIS – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers has resulted in the arrest of a man from Texas.

On Monday, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined the investigation of a woman’s body discovered in a plastic container found floating in the Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line, Saturday night. An autopsy was performed by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner and the cause of death was ruled homicide. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Jeffery Rogers (DOB: 5/28/60), of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris to dispose of the body in the Kentucky Lake.

Monday, Agents signed arrest warrants in Henry County against Rogers for one count of Abuse of a Corpse and one count of Tampering with Evidence. This afternoon, Rogers was arrested on those charges by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth, Texas. His bond is set at $1,000,000 and he awaits extradition to Tennessee. The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.