Model FA Joins Forces with Dan Allison, Acquires Feedback Marketing Group

Model FA Welcomes Dan Allison and Feedback Marketing Group

Model FA has joined forces with Dan Allison, Founder of the Feedback Marketing Group. Feedback Marketing Group will continue to operate under Model FA brand.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Model FA announced that it has joined forces with Dan Allison, the Founder of the Feedback Marketing Group based in Omaha, NE. The Feedback Marketing Group will continue to operate under the Model FA brand.

“Building a repeatable, effective client referral process for financial advisors has been a pie-in-sky dream for years,” said David DeCelle, President of Model FA. “What Dan Allison has done with his Feedback Marketing system is crack that code — and also make the process of asking for referrals comfortable and simple. When you combine the Feedback Marketing system with Model FA, it really doesn’t get much better than that!”

Dan Allison founded the Feedback Marketing Group in 2004 as a response to the referral gap that he saw across industries. Trained sales professionals would end every call asking for introductions to friends and family, despite the transactional nature of the relationship. At the same time, fiduciary professionals would serve their clients for years — yet hesitate to ask for a referral.

Dan had set out to create a method that would turn clients into enthusiastic, well-informed advocates and referral sources for their advisors. Since then, he has consulted with many prominent financial services firms including TD Ameritrade, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Loring Ward, Mutual of Omaha, and Northwestern Mutual. Dan has taught the Feedback Marketing method from some of the world’s largest stages — and has been universally applauded as an inspiring and dynamic public speaker.

The recent transition to Model FA comes on the heels of a year-long collaboration.

“Many companies in the financial services space talk a big talk about disrupting the industry. Model FA is actually doing it,“ said Dan Allison.”The Model FA team has built a comprehensive platform that covers everything from practice management to performance coaching, investments, and insurance marketing systems. It’s the perfect solution for an entrepreneurial advisor who wants to succeed in today’s environment,” he added.

Dan Allison will continue to speak and consult on the Feedback Marketing system as part of the executive team at Model FA.

He will also serve as a Chief Growth Officer, helping the nation’s largest RIAs empower their advisor teams through the Feedback Marketing system. In addition, Dan will continue to serve as Managing Partner at Brokers Clearing House (BCH), where he lives his passion to provide fiduciary insurance solutions to financial firms throughout the country.

ABOUT MODEL FA

Model FA is on a mission to forever change the way advisors do business. The company helps entrepreneurial, forward-thinking advisors build profitable practices and serve clients they love — without sacrificing their quality of life. Advisors can learn more about Model FA by visiting www.modelfa.com.