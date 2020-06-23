Lane closures for US-2 pavement repair June 26

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

June 23, 2020 -- Motorists crossing the US-2/US-41/M-35 Escanaba River Bridge on June 26 should expect single-lane closures for a pavement repair project June 26.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will mill and repave small sections of the roadway on the south side of the bridge to correct a dip in the pavement. The work is the final punchlist item to be completed on the MDOT Escanaba River Bridge project, which was largely finished in July 2019.

This work is weather dependent.