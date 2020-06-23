Lane closures for US-2 pavement repair June 26

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
June 23, 2020 -- Motorists crossing the US-2/US-41/M-35 Escanaba River Bridge on June 26 should expect single-lane closures for a pavement repair project June 26.
Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will mill and repave small sections of the roadway on the south side of the bridge to correct a dip in the pavement. The work is the final punchlist item to be completed on the MDOT Escanaba River Bridge project, which was largely finished in July 2019.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.