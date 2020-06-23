Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,481 in the last 365 days.

M-35 bridge project starts July 1

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Menominee

HIGHWAY: M-35

CLOSEST TOWNS: Escanaba, Cedar River

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $500,000 to repair the M-35 bridge over Deer Creek near Cedar River in Menominee County. Work includes partial concrete deck and railing replacement, hot mix asphalt overlay and guardrail.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

You just read:

M-35 bridge project starts July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.