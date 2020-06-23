M-35 bridge project starts July 1

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Menominee

HIGHWAY: M-35

CLOSEST TOWNS: Escanaba, Cedar River

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $500,000 to repair the M-35 bridge over Deer Creek near Cedar River in Menominee County. Work includes partial concrete deck and railing replacement, hot mix asphalt overlay and guardrail.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.