M-35 bridge project starts July 1
COUNTY: Menominee
HIGHWAY: M-35
CLOSEST TOWNS: Escanaba, Cedar River
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, July 1, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $500,000 to repair the M-35 bridge over Deer Creek near Cedar River in Menominee County. Work includes partial concrete deck and railing replacement, hot mix asphalt overlay and guardrail.
A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via temporary traffic signals.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.