Florida Man Injured in ATV Rollover in Jericho State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert Mancini 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 June 23, 2020

Berlin, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a reported All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover crash on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park June 23 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Upon notification of the crash, members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene.

The operator, identified as Scott Hain, 69, of Sarasota, Florida, had been operating a rental ATV when it appears he lost control on a steep, downhill section of trail, and rolled over into a ditch. This was incidentally the exact location where another rental OHRV rolled over, injuring a female passenger on Sunday.

Hain was with his son, who was operating a separate ATV, when the crash occurred. However, his son had been in the lead and did not see the crash. According to his son, he waited at the next junction and when his father did not appear, he turned around and located him in the ditch. He immediately called 911 activating the emergency response.

Hain was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged at Jericho Lake Road. From there he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information available at this time.