BRIDGE WORK TO BEGIN ON INTERSTATE 90 EAST OF WALL

For Immediate Release:  Monday, June 22, 2020 Contact:  Brenda Flottmeyer, 605.394.1638

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin on Interstate 90 in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 125.5 east of Wall June 23, 2020.     

Work includes shoulder strengthening, partial bridge deck overlay, new approach slabs and concrete pavement to improve the ride over the bridge.  

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane. 

The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.   

Work is expected to be completed on July 17, 2020. 

PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor of this $1.7 million project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

