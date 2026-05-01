For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 1, 2026

Contact:

Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

Milling and Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 34 Near Howes and S.D. Highway 73 South of Faith

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, May 6, 2026, an asphalt milling project will begin on S.D. Highway 34 from three miles east of White Owl to the Ziebach County Line. Milling will then move to S.D. Highway 73 from Faith south 14 miles.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car during construction. Paving operations will begin on both routes after milling and shoulder preparation are completed.

The prime contractor for this $11.8 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional project information, including project timelines, photos, and a detour map at https://dot.sd.gov/sd34-sd73.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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