Press Release / Conditions of Release Violation

CASE#: 20B201926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/23/2020 @ 1233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Densmore Hill Road, Hartland
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation x 2
ACCUSED: Lyman C. Bruce
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/23/2020 at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Densmore Hill Road in Hartland after receiving a 911 hang up call from the residence. Troopers arrived and met with Lyman Bruce, who was standing outside the residence. The victim was also present inside the residence and both had been drinking. Troopers determined Bruce had two active conditions, which both stated to not be within 300 feet nor have any type of contact with the victim. Bruce was arrested and processed for two counts of violating conditions of released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
