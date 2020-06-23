Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,474 in the last 365 days.

Press Release / Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6/23/2020 @ 1233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Densmore Hill Road, Hartland

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation x 2

 

ACCUSED: Lyman C. Bruce                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/23/2020 at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Densmore Hill Road in Hartland after receiving a 911 hang up call from the residence. Troopers arrived and met with Lyman Bruce, who was standing outside the residence. The victim was also present inside the residence and both had been drinking. Troopers determined Bruce had two active conditions, which both stated to not be within 300 feet nor have any type of contact with the victim. Bruce was arrested and processed for two counts of violating conditions of released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 @ 0800 hours            

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jeremy Lyon

Vermont State Police – Royalton

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933 (Office)

(802) 585-8274 (Cell)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

E-mail: jeremy.lyon@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Press Release / Conditions of Release Violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.