Press Release / Conditions of Release Violation

CASE#: 20B201926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/23/2020 @ 1233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Densmore Hill Road, Hartland

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation x 2

ACCUSED: Lyman C. Bruce

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/23/2020 at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Densmore Hill Road in Hartland after receiving a 911 hang up call from the residence. Troopers arrived and met with Lyman Bruce, who was standing outside the residence. The victim was also present inside the residence and both had been drinking. Troopers determined Bruce had two active conditions, which both stated to not be within 300 feet nor have any type of contact with the victim. Bruce was arrested and processed for two counts of violating conditions of released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

