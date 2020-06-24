New FDA Compliant, Agile Testing SaaS Bundle From Tricentis and Tx3 Services
Quality and Compliance
A SaaS bundle bringing 21 CFR Part 11 compliance and modern testing together on a dedicated, qualified cloud platformBLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through an ever-evolving partnership, Tx3 Services LLC, a leading organization in delivering technology and process solutions to life sciences organizations globally, and Tricentis, the world’s #1 continuous testing platform, have combined their resources to bring a unique solution bundle to market. Through this collaboration, life sciences and other similarly regulated industries can now leverage combined best-in-breed solutions from Tx3 and Tricentis via a unified hosted, agile oriented, testing, and compliance bundle.
“We believe that through our partnership with Tx3 and their industry expertise, we are able to deliver a streamlined utilization model for organizations operating in a regulated space, and this unified solution bundle is indicative of those efforts.” – Sean Thompson, SVP of Global Alliances at Tricentis
At the foundation of this offering is Tx3’s Helios cloud platform. A dedicated, qualified hosting infrastructure designed specifically for life sciences organizations, allowing teams to leverage an environment that meets all FDA requirements without needing to take on costly and resource straining internal infrastructure burdens. Residing on the platform is the combination of Tricentis’ market-leading agile test management solution, qTest, and Tx3’s VERA DevOps (Validated Electronic Record Approval) for the management and execution of software quality and validation deliverables.
“Having already integrated VERA DevOps with Tricentis qTest for a compliant, agile test management solution, we have now further extended this solution by bundling it onto our unified Helios cloud platform, purpose-built for life sciences companies.” – Howard Chase, VP Operations at Tx3 Services
With this offering, life sciences teams now have a single, easily consumable, turnkey SaaS solution to satisfy FDA CSV, CSA, and infrastructure qualification requirements while achieving the benefits of modern testing practices and tools.
If you would like to learn more, we are hosting a webinar on this bundle on 7/30/2020. You can register here.
About Tx3 Services: Tx3 Services is a software development and compliance company that provides workflow controls and electronic signatures for a wide range of application lifecycle tools and methodologies. These solutions help life sciences teams achieve regulatory compliance more effectively and efficiently in their GxP systems.
