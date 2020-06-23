Lane Restrictions in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised of a mill and paving project along Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4008 (Shikellamy Avenue)

On Monday, June 22, the contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, began work at the intersection of Route 61 (Market Street) and Fourth Street. The work will continue along Fourth Street to the intersection with Shikellamy Avenue, and on Shikellamy Avenue from the intersection of Front Street to Memorial Drive.

Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed in late July of 2020.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

