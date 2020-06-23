Northampton County: Road Closure on PA 611

​County: Northampton Municipality: Easton City Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive Between: Smith Avenue and Cedarville Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for environmental clean-up work by the EPA and the City of Easton The closure will be 24/7 beginning 8:30 AM on Monday until 3 PM on Friday. Detour will utilize Cedarville and Morgan Hill roads. Please use caution. Start date: 6/23/20 Est completion date: 7/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:30 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: