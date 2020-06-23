Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northampton County: Road Closure on PA 611

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Easton City Road name:  PA 611/South Delaware Drive Between:  Smith Avenue and Cedarville Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  Other Type of restriction:  24 Hours Restriction:  Road will be closed and detoured for environmental clean-up work by the EPA and the City of Easton The closure will be 24/7 beginning 8:30 AM on Monday until 3 PM on Friday. Detour will utilize Cedarville and Morgan Hill roads. Please use caution. Start date:  6/23/20 Est completion date:  7/3/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:30 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:

