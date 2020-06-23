PennDOT Issues Update on Route 150 Bridge Replacement Project

Beech Creek, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a bridge replacement project along Route 150 in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. The project will replace a bridge spanning Peters Hollow about two miles east of Beech Creek and another spanning a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek about one mile east of Beech Creek, which will allow PennDOT to remove them from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Thursday, June 25, a temporary traffic signal at the Bald Eagle Creek bridge will be activated. It will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. This signal will be operational for the duration of the project. Delays are expected, and motorists familiar with the area should consider alternate routes.

Traffic at the Peters Hollow bridge will not be diverted onto the temporary roadway on Thursday. PennDOT will issue an update prior to the opening of the temporary roadway.

The bridges were built in 1934. The Peters Hollow bridge is 17-feet long and the Bald Eagle Creek bridge is 18-feet long. They each carry an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridges with new precast reinforced concrete box culverts, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

