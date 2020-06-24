American Fidelity Named One of the Top Workplaces in IT
American Fidelity was named one of Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2020 100 Best Places to Work in IT.
One of the exciting aspects of our team is that we are able to work closely with the business to implement solutions that help contribute to AF’s success.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity was named one of Insider Pro and IDG's Computerworld’s 2020 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Landing at No. 25 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 17th appearance on the list.
— Diana Bittle, Chief information Officer
“One of the exciting aspects of our team is that we are able to work closely with the business to implement solutions that help contribute to AFA’s success and that make it easier for our Customers to do business with us. We’re on cross-divisional teams; we collaborate constantly,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “This really helps our team know they are making a difference.”
Approximately 230 people work in the IT division at American Fidelity. The Company is currently hiring for multiple IT positions in Oklahoma City. IT Colleagues at American Fidelity work closely with Colleagues in business units to create solutions for Customers and policyholders, with the goal of making things easier for them.
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care.
