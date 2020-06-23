Three Montana businesses selected for 2020 MSEC Employers’ Choice Award

The Montana State Employers’ Council (MSEC) is pleased to announce the selection of three Montana businesses for the MSEC 2020 Employer of Choice Award.

Anderson ZurMuehlen, Submittable, and Bridgercare were selected for their dedication to providing healthy and positive workplaces and commitment to employees.

“These three companies epitomize some of the best businesses in Montana,” said Missoula Job Service Workforce Consultant Deborah Derrick Gass. “By creating innovative workplaces and providing opportunities for their employees and communities to thrive, these companies are attracting the talented workforce they need to grow their businesses and make Montana a great place to live.”

Businesses from across the state were nominated for the awards in April. Award winners were selected for each of three categories based on size: businesses with 50 or fewer employees, 51 to 150 employees, and businesses with more than 151 employees. All three awardees won their local Employer of Choice designation in March.

The Department of Labor & Industry’s Montana State Employers’ Council is the statewide Council for 11 local Job Service Employers’ Committees across Montana. The Council collaborates with business and community leaders across the state to advise on solutions to employment, training and related issues. This year’s Employers of Choice awardees will receive plaques and gifts from MSEC.

About the statewide winners:

- Anderson ZurMuehlen , with 230 employees in seven offices across Montana, works to provide a positive workplace culture and impact on surrounding communities.

Benefits and opportunities at the accounting and business advisory firm include newly implemented parental leave, reimbursement for CPA licensing and exam costs, a bonus for passing the exam within a certain time frame, and paid half-day Fridays off work to enjoy the summer months. Other benefits include health insurance and health savings account contributions, generous leave time, profit sharing, a 401(k) with employer match, free wellness and biometric screenings, an employee assistance program, and discounts on software, wireless services and gym memberships. A flexible work program allows remote work, part-time opportunities, and compressed workweeks.

“A big part of our effort to recruit and retain employees is staff development. We bring staff in and develop the next generation of leaders,” said Anderson ZurMuehlen HR director John Cummings. “Our passion is to improve the lives of those we work with: our clients, our co-workers, and our communities.”

- Missoula startup Submittable has grown over the last 10 years into a globally-recognized submission management platform for digital applications.

“It’s been incredibly exciting to watch Submittable evolve within Montana and within the submission management space,” Submittable “Head of People” Asta So said.

With approximately 100 employees, the company aims to grow its reputation as a desirable place to work. Employees are offered a variety of benefits, including comprehensive insurance, savings accounts, generous leave that includes paid parental leave, and flexible schedules. Submittable also has employee-paid on-site daycare (temporarily closed due to COVID-19), fully-stocked kitchens with complimentary snacks, reimbursement for book purchases, and annual personal-development stipends.

Due to COVID-19, the company recently laid off 30 employees. The company provided impacted staff with a severance and health insurance package with the goal to eventually bring back all the laid-off workers.

- Of the three honored employers, Bridgercare in Bozeman is the smallest but has a big job as south-central Montana’s only family planning clinic . With 23 employees, it served more than 5,100 patients last year.

The clinic emphasizes professional development for staff members by providing comprehensive training, tools, and support for new employees to help them succeed. They also prioritize mentorship for up and coming nurses, medical assistants, nurse practitioners, and public health specialists to work alongside staff and providers in the clinic.

“It is a privilege to provide sexual and reproductive healthcare and education to our community,” said Ann Rupert, Bridgercare development assistant. “Working here offers a unique opportunity to grow as an individual and as a professional.”

The community benefits from low-cost, high-quality sexual and reproductive health care – approximately 80 percent of its patients last year received a discount on the sliding fee scale. In response to COVID-19, Bridgercare has made a variety of changes to ensure patient and staff safety. For more information, visit https://bridgercare.org/.