ShopRite's Donation Going To Perth Amboy Families Facing Severe Food Shortages
ShopRite of Perth Amboy has donated $4,000 worth of gift cards for the purchase of groceries and basic household items.
Members of the Perth Amboy Business Improvement District (BID) are helping gather donations to purchase groceries for local families in need.
Local companies are supporting the city's ongoing efforts to supply groceries to many households disadvantaged during the coronavirus crisis
We are proud to support Mayor Wilda Diaz and organizations such as Perth Amboy COVID Help that are working to improve the lives of local residents”PERTH AMBOY , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charitable companies and individuals have helped restore a sense of hope for thousands of Perth Amboy families facing severe food shortages. Many households are running out of food and basic necessities because wage earners are unemployed or working fewer hours due to COVID-19.
— Terry Glass, co-CEO of Glass Gardens, Inc.
ShopRite of Perth Amboy, located at 365 Convery Blvd., has donated $4,000 worth of gift cards for the purchase of groceries and basic household items. The City of Perth Amboy’s Mayor Wilda Diaz, working with Kenneth Ortiz, director of the city’s Department of Human Services, and his staff, have carefully identified those families most in need of the recently distributed gift cards.
Mayor Diaz said, “We are deeply grateful for the generous support from our local ShopRite supermarket. Each time we need groceries and household basics to help feed our families in distress, businesses have stepped forward and made incredible donations. Our city is blessed to have such exceptional and giving companies as our neighbors.”
ShopRite of Perth Amboy was contacted by Tashilee Vasquez, Assistant Director of the city’s Office of Economic and Community Development. Teaming with Mr. Ortiz, who created one of the community’s food collection and distribution centers, Ms. Vasquez asked the supermarket to support the efforts of supplying food to the many families disadvantaged by the coronavirus. The supermarket responded by donating 80 gift cards valued at $50 each.
“We are proud to support Mayor Wilda Diaz and organizations such as Perth Amboy COVID Help that are working to improve the lives of local residents,” said Terry Glass, co-CEO of Glass Gardens, Inc., a family-owned business. “The ShopRite of Perth Amboy and all our ShopRite stores have a history of supporting the communities where we operate and take seriously our role in helping supply local families with the essential items, especially during times of uncertainty.”
Meanwhile, the not-for-profit Perth Amboy COVID Help organization continues to solicit contributions from companies, local business and individuals on behalf of impacted families and individuals. The nonprofit group – formed after Mayor Diaz and Barry Rosengarten, chairman of the Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes Committee, canceled the city’s annual fireworks display marking America’s Independence Day. The organization is encouraging fireworks sponsors to redirect their donations to the campaign to secure food and supplies for local families in need.
Companies and families may donate online by visiting the Perth Amboy COVID Help website and clicking on the donate button. People may also send their contributions to Perth Amboy COVID Help, P.O. Box 999, Perth Amboy, N.J. 08862. Donors are asked to make their checks payable to CPA COVID-19 HELP.
Mr. Rosengarten said, “Our community needs your help -- right now. We have too many families without funds to buy food for the people in their household. We deeply appreciate ShopRite’s commitment to serve our community and its residents. We ask more companies to support our fundraising efforts by making a contribution today.”
Local companies that have made generous donations of food and supplies include Supremo Food Market, Tropical Cheese, Quisqueya Food Market, Goya Foods, Cream-O-Land Dairies and ShopRite.
About CPA COVID-19-HELP for Perth Amboy
The not-for-profit organization is guided by a committee of individuals that includes local leaders, business owners, pastors and residents as well as members from the Perth Amboy Business Improvement District (BID). Its mission is to rapidly gather contributions, purchase food and distribute the goods to needy families in Perth Amboy. CPA COVID-19-HELP is a 501(c) (3) entity. Each contribution is 100% tax deductible.
About ShopRite
ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
+1 973-768-2425
email us here