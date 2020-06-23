M-20 lane closures over the Tittabawassee River in Midland for bridge painting start June 24

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Midland

HIGHWAY: M-20

CLOSEST CITY: Midland

START DATE: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete additional bridge painting on the M-20 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in the city of Midland. This work is part of a $21.3 million investment to rebuild the M-20 bridge over the Tittabawassee River, which began in February 2018 and concluded in October 2019. Final painting has been scheduled to begin now, avoiding temperature restrictions that may prolong the lane closures.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect one lane closed in each direction to accommodate painting. This lane closure will be removed over the July 4 holiday weekend.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will complete touch-up bridge painting, helping to prevent premature erosion of the steel bridge beams.