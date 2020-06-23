MDC to offer clinic on catfishing with alternative methods July 17–18

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will resume public programs in northeast Missouri, beginning with a clinic on alternative-method catfishing July 17–18 on the Mississippi River.

This clinic, recommended for ages 14-years and older, will take place on the Mississippi River near Alexandria, 5–8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and 7 a.m.–noon on Saturday, July 18. The clinic will consist of a streamside seminar and hands-on tutorial use of setlines. Saturday morning, participants will head out on the river to check lines, learn about regulations, and hopefully harvest some catfish.

MDC staff and volunteers will offer instruction on the basics of setline fishing on Missouri’s rivers and lakes. An MDC fisheries management biologist will provide information on recent catfish surveys and management of fish populations. The program will focus on safe and legal use of trotlines and bank poles, gear, equipment, and boat operation.

“The Mississippi River is a beautiful resource, and a good place to take a big-fish picture with family and friends,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “Using alternative methods is a fun way to spend time on the water.”

Participants must preregister for this clinic prior to July 10 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173557.

In order to ensure public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, participants will be divided by family members and size of MDC boats to allow for proper physical distancing. Boat seats, rails and handles will be cleaned between each use. Life jackets will be cleaned, and each jacket will only be used by one person for the duration of the clinic. Presentations and demonstrations will be held in a large, open, outdoor space. All participants must bring and wear face masks.

Event organizers will continue to monitor the public health environment and any changes to the planned event will be communicated to registered participants as early as possible.

MDC offers Discover Nature programs to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. For more information about this catfishing clinic, contact Garver at Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov, or (660) 785-2420. Learn more about Discover Nature events in northeast Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/northeastevents .

It remains critically important to maintain physical distancing, handwashing, and other COVID-19 public health measures during outdoor activities. Learn more about COVID-19 safety measures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.