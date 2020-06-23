Calm in Calamity by Tangianna Saint Aleis Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Is A Story of Triumph and Inspiration

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calm in Calamity (ISBN 13: 978-1098309398, Book Baby, 2020) by Tangianna Saint Aleis has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is one of triumph and inspiration, taking the reader on the incredible journey of the author’s life. Her story is one of tragedy, triumph, and faith proving that in the darkest of times, with love and belief in God all will be made well. Calm in Calamity will take the reader into the innermost thoughts of the author as she grappled with medical issues that could leave her permanently blind or worse. It is the story of perseverance, love, and forgiveness. The author’s unquenchable belief in God and that she would overcome any obstacle in her path stands out and will inspire readers. The book takes the reader in Saint Aleis incredible life story which has made her a motivator to so many others. Calm in Calamity retails for $17.99 for the paperback edition and $8.99 for the Kindle edition.

“I honored and humbled that Calm in Calamity has been released,” said Tangianna Saint Aleis, author of Calm in Calamity. “It is hope that my story will motivate and drive others to never give up, never say never, and live their life and pursue their dreams.

“I can promise readers that when they read Calm in Calamity, they will need to buckle up,” continued Saint Aleis. “The book like my life is filled with unforeseen twists and turns but most importantly filled with blessings.

Tangianna Saint Aleis began her 20-year career in the architectural and interior design industry and later the luxury and exotic automobile industry. Curating and creating colorful life experiences that provide the enriching and entertaining material to fuel her passion of writing. She comes from a family of writers that encouraged expression through word. Her grandmother Aleis whom she shares a name with was also a published writer, as was her great grandmother, Anna. Tangianna can be found continent hopping gaining inspiration from all around the world. Her favorite place to write is on the beach or in a park. When not writing, Tangianna finds professionals employment through the company she founded and serves as the CEO - Fresh Start Assistance. When not working, Tangianna enjoys swimming and creating delicious meals using culinary science and body chemistry.

