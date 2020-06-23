Access to the State Capitol, Effective June 1

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - 10:00am

As of June 1, 2020, access to the North Dakota State Capitol is no longer limited to appointment only.

Due to the south entrance remodel project, citizens coming to the Capitol for state services should use the west entrance. Note that some services may not be available in-person right away. Please contact the agency you wish to conduct business with prior to coming to the Capitol: www.nd.gov/government/state-government/agency-alphabet.

All individuals entering the Capitol - both team members and citizens - will be routed through the COVID-19 screening process, which includes a few questions and temperature scan.