Court News ...

Scheduled Maintenance Notice -- The SC Judicial Branch will conduct network maintenance on Saturday, June 27, 2020, beginning at 8:00 AM affecting many of our systems, including AIS, CMS, JMS & E-Filing. It is expected that maintenance will be completed by 11:00 PM Saturday night. Anyone connected to any application or website hosted by SCJB will experience an interruption in service during this maintenance window.