Compute North Announces Appointment of Jose Lima to Board of Directors
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compute North, an industry leader in high-powered, large-scale data infrastructure for blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the broader high-performance computing space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Lima to its Board of Directors.
Jose Lima is a founding member of Quartz Energy Partners, an energy and infrastructure advisory firm based in Houston. Most recently, his interests surround the interface of energy, infrastructure and technology, especially as it relates to AI applications. His combination of energy expertise and technology background are an excellent addition to the Board as the company is working to identify new strategic locations for data center campuses that use a diverse mix of sustainable energy assets such as wind, hydro, nuclear and waste gas at competitive rates and scalable power. This is especially critical where new growth or load shifting have created change and dislocation in the energy markets.
“Blockchain and high-performance computing applications require compute power that is not typically associated with standard server infrastructure. To deliver this, the setup of today’s data center is outmoded – from the cost per megawatt to time to market, to rack configuration and more,” comments Compute North CEO Dave Perrill. “The Tier 0 data center offers a solution capable of supporting growing enterprise computing needs.”
“We are excited to have Mr. Lima join our leadership team,” continues Mr. Perrill. “We see a notable opportunity to leverage the innovative digital infrastructure platform developed by Compute North across multiple growth markets and are confident Mr. Lima’s contributions will help us realize that goal.”
Prior to the formation of Quartz in 2016, Mr. Lima spent 27 years at Shell, starting in his native Brazil and going on to the company’s natural gas, LNG, renewables and petrochemical operations around the world. Mr. Lima held several senior positions in London and in the Americas, including president of Shell U.S. Gas and Power. He was also responsible for new business development and joint ventures for Shell Chemicals, serving as a board director to companies in Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the U.S., bringing a diverse geographical and cultural experience.
Mr. Lima brings extensive experience and perspective to the Compute North leadership having served on several executive and non-executive boards, including Petrobras and Prumo Logistics in Brazil, the American Chemistry Council and other nonprofits such as the Houston Grand Opera. Mr. Lima holds a civil engineering degree and an MBA from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and extension programs from ESSEC and INSEAD in France.
“Compute North is influencing the shape and direction of the data center market, capitalizing on the incredible growth in energy and infrastructure demand from high-performance computing sectors and cryptocurrency mining,” says Mr. Lima. “I am pleased to be joining the Compute North Board of Directors and help support the next stage of the company’s evolution.”
About Compute North
Compute North provides efficient, low-cost, infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the high-performance computing space. Compute North has the strategic infrastructure that helps professionals in these industries capitalize on the opportunities in today’s market. With extensive experience in installing, scaling, and operating cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure, Compute North is a trusted provider in the industry with facilities in Texas, South Dakota and Nebraska. With over 110 megawatts of scalable capacity and growing, Compute North hosts equipment from the industry’s biggest names, including Bitmain, MicroBT, Canaan, Obelisk, Innosilicon, and more. In addition, Compute North specializes in a complete range of services that includes repair and quality assurance, logistics, and GPUs for image rendering, deep learning, and machine learning and more. For additional information, please visit computenorth.com.
