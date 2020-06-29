Sean Story, Premier Cybersecurity/IT Consultant, Launching New Technology Focused Podcast, "The Sean Story Show"

The Sean Story Show

New ~30-minute episodes will be released each Tuesday and are available to listen to on main podcast sites like Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, RSS Feed, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT and Cybersecurity Expert Sean Story has created a much needed weekly podcast in a category of its own that Story calls “Personal Technology” to provide easy to understand answers to the challenging questions about technology and specifically how we use it in our everyday lives.

On each weekly episode of The Sean Story Show, Sean answers three technology questions from his listeners, discusses an article on the topic of personal or family technology use, recommends a technology tip of the week, and puts it all in context with a tidbit of tech history in the segment “This Week In Tech History”.

“Let's face it- technology has made its way into nearly every aspect of our lives,” said Story. “All of this technology can be confusing, stressful, and overwhelming. As an IT and Cybersecurity Consultant, I get asked questions everyday about how individuals and families should best use and manage their technology. I created The Sean Story Show to provide easy to understand answers to those challenging questions about technology and how we use it in our lives. If you use a smartphone or a laptop, this show is for you. I invite you to join the conversation about your technology and listen in to our 30-minute podcast episodes released every Tuesday on all major podcast platforms- It's educational, easy to understand, and downright entertaining!"

About Sean Story:

IT and Cybersecurity Expert Sean Story helps hundreds of businesses and families every year with their technology. Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Sean’s technology skills began developing at a young age. He relocated to Playa del Rey, California where he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in addition to numerous professional certificates in his field. For over ten years, clients have trusted Sean Story with all of their information technology needs ranging from computer setups to fast Wi-Fi, easy to understand user training, robust cybersecurity, internet privacy, VOIP communication systems, custom website development, business IT plan formation, digital footprint removal, computer maintenance, and support. An active member of his local community, Sean serves on the board of directors of the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club and is a Best of Los Angeles Award recipient for being “Playa’s Most Trusted Information Technology Consultant”. When he is not meeting with his valued clients or behind his keyboard, Sean enjoys long walks in nature and listening to podcasts or music. Sean looks forward to helping and serving you, your family, and business for all technology needs.

Sean Story, M.S., C.C.I.P. –

Playa’s most trusted information technology consultant.

Contact – book@seanstory.com

Office: (310) 871-2587