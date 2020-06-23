SAFE 2 SAVE announces platform tailored to employers to reward safer driving
DrivingChange allows organizations to proactively reward their employees for driving undistracted, reducing the cost of commercial auto premiums over time.COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAFE 2 SAVE today announced the launch of DrivingChange, a new platform dedicated to helping individual businesses reward its employees for safe driving. DrivingChange is the first and only solution on the market that rewards employees on and off the job for not “teching” while driving. This allows employees and their families to concentrate on the road to reduce preventable crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driver distraction is the leading cause of most crashes. As a result, the costs can directly or indirectly affect the workforce.
“We have seen employers can make a huge difference in decreasing distracted driving. Not only are these organizations saving lives, but they are also saving money by reducing the loss of work time due to auto crashes, reducing workers’ compensation claims, and lowering their health and commercial auto insurance premiums,” said Marci Corry, Founder of SAFE 2 SAVE. “Employees can earn workplace-sponsored rewards such as a paid vacation day, a premium parking place, outing with the CEO, or they can also spend their points for personal items like a Big Mac from McDonald’s, a free Blizzard from Dairy Queen, or a free appetizer from Carrabba’s.”
The DrivingChange platform may be integrated with existing workplace technologies such as telematics and Bluetooth device systems to expand rewards points accumulation to include safe speeds or the employer even has the choice to block the use of a mobile device while the employee is operating a company asset.
About: SAFE 2 SAVE is a rewards-based incentive platform which works to end distracted driving. Users are rewarded with points for not using their phone while driving. Points can then be redeemed for free items + discounts at popular restaurant chains, local eateries, retail stores and more. S2S is available in the App Store + Google Play Store. To learn more please visit our website https://safe2save.org/drivingchange. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/safe2save/ or follow us on twitter @Safe2Save.
Suzanne Badger
SAFE 2 SAVE
+1 832-250-0698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn