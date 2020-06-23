Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-66 and M-86 resurfacing underway in Colon

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAYS: M-66 and M-86

CLOSEST CITY: Colon

START DATE: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 10.6 miles of M-66 from M-86 to M-60, and M-86 from M-66 to Colon. The $1.2 million investment includes milling and resurfacing, chip sealing, fog sealing, and pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement surface will improve safety, extend the life of the roadway, and improve ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

