Social media star and dessert fanatic Nicole Renard breaks 1,000,000 followers on TikTok in only 9 months
The former Miss America State title holder leaps into rare air on TikTok sharing family friendly cook-at-home videos!
Nicole is every advertiser's dream...It’s not an accident that Nicole is in the top 1 percent of content creators in food on TikTok”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Renard, Miss Washington 2017, who focuses on her platform of, “You are enough! Developing a positive body image” has just smashed the 1 million follower mark on the social media platform TikTok. A self-taught dessert and all-around home cook, Nicole has created some of the most beautiful videos of food on TikTok. Known as the “girl next door”, Nicole’s big smile and bigger heart exudes passion for what she is whipping up in her Los Angeles kitchen. Nicole loves traveling around the world soaking up cultures that she has never experienced before and sharing with her fans. Seen by many as the next great TV travel/Food Network host, Nicole has taken the Covid-19 pandemic and her sheltering in place as an opportunity to re-engage with her followers.
With many videos having over 1,000,000 views each which is the general definition of going viral, the results have been incredible, and Nicole stays the course providing amazing tips, tricks and encouragement. Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Food Renegades (TikTok: @thefoodrenegades), where Nicole is a prominent member of the largest group of chefs, home cooks and bakers on TikTok, thought this, “Nicole is every advertiser's dream. She is a wholesome, educated woman who is focused on empowering other women through her social platform, her videos and her actions. It’s not an accident that Nicole is in the top 1 percent of content creators in food on TikTok."
To put Nicole’s market penetration into perspective, in the last 28 days on TikTok she has garnered over 63,000,000 views, while maintaining almost a 95% female audience. These numbers are staggering. Several companies have made investments in Nicole’s audience from Thrive Market, Dan-O’s Seasoning, Kraft Heinz, Hello Fresh, Polaroid and DSW to name a few. Nicole loves connecting with her followers, “I never dreamed that I could have 1,000,000 followers in only nine months. The questions, the comments and the lives are so much fun. I realized right away there is no other platform I have ever been on that is as giving and open as TikTok. I feel so blessed to be in such a loving supportive community. There will never come a time where I won’t work tirelessly to give my fans and friends the best tips, advice and insights into my vision for this community. This all means so much to me”.
To find out more information about Nicole, visit thedigitalrenegades.com/nicole-the-nomad. To book Nicole for a virtual cooking events, empowerment speeches, PR campaigns, social media collaborations or a global spokesperson role, contact Evan Morgenstein at 919-332-0584 or evan@celebexperts.com.
