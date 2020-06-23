Why Sales Network Hosts First Annual, Why Sales Leadership Retreat June 25 – 26, 2020
Founder Joyce Johnson Creates Growth Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Pivot during the Pandemic
The Why Sales Leadership Retreat is a virtual event to help attendees pivot to new, exciting career heights by equipping them with tools for success.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six-time author, Houstonian, sales leader and founder of Why Sales Network, Joyce Johnson announces her first annual Why Sales Leadership Retreat June 25 – 26, 2020. Originally slated to be held in the Bahamas, the event has moved to a Virtual Retreat with a twist; the conference’s first evening will include a “Don’t Whine Drink Wine! Comedy Hour” featuring Comedian Juan Villarreal will be live-streamed virtually from Phil & Derek’s Lounge. An additional “ManCave” event will be hosted at LUCHO in Uptown Park.
For the conference, Ms. Johnson has created a diverse array of speakers with experience across platforms including:
• Keynote by Cynthia Barnes (National Association of Women Sales Professionals)
• Cherilynn Castleman (Managing Partner/ Founder, CGI)
• Betty Flores (Sales Consultant)
• Kim Gagne (Emmy Award Winning TV Producer, The Steve Harvey Show)
• Jheryn Kenney (Enterprise Relationship Manager, LinkedIn)
• Darren Palmer (Chief Book Officer, Self Publish -N- 30 Days)
• Kerel Pinder (Managing Director, Island Dreams Management)
• Sebastian Rusk (Founder, Podcast Launch Lab)
• Peri Shawn (Author, Sell More with Sales Coaching)
• Evan Stewart (Founder and Chief Evangelist, Obsessed Academy)
Senior Recruiter for Dandan Global Group, Grace Marlin will be leading a “Meet the Recruiter” session Thursday at Noon CDT that will include recruiters from industry leaders from industries including the pharmaceutical, medical, and employment firms such as LinkedIn and Boston Scientific. Through partnering with top billers and salespeople, recruitment entrepreneurs, and industry veterans, Grace brings a deep understanding of the recruitment industry as a whole in order to provide a consultative approach to each client and candidate she works with.
Joyce Johnson explains, “The Why Sales Leadership Retreat is a virtual event to help attendees pivot to new, exciting career heights by equipping them with tools for success. They will learn sales strategies, branding, how to monetize their brands and use social media to gain profits for their businesses. Originally slated to be a getaway to pause everyday life and soak in the Bahamian sun while learning tools that will help set attendees apart from their competition, we have pivoted during the pandemic to create as much of the same learning and networking experiences as possible and help all attendees. I look forward to bringing the second annual, in-person event next year to the Bahamas.”
Tickets and additional information via http://iamjoycejohnson.com/retreat/
About Joyce Johnson:
Joyce Johnson is an 6X Author, Speaker, Sales Champion, and Business Coach, who has worked as a sales leader, business consultant and mentor for over 20 years. Joyce began her career in professional sports and later entered the telecommunications industry leading to a role as Sales Director in Global markets. Experienced in her previous sales role, Joyce finished at the Top (#1) for two consecutive years 2017 and 2018.
As a top performer for a distribution company, Joyce has led strategic account management and business development for multiple oil and gas customers US and export business, including, cross border agreements between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Passionate about mentorship and development of college students, Joyce founded “Why Sales Network” in 2020. The brand includes books (on interviewing, Sales as a career opportunity, and branding), a podcast (Let’s Talk About It #collegelife), webinars, a blog, transformational speaking brand and related events. Joyce is a graduate of the historical Prairie View A&M University where she received a BA in Communications. Joyce completed her graduate studies obtaining an MBA in Global Management from the University of Phoenix.
