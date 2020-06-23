DED Announces Public Comment Period and Public Webinars

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will be soliciting public comments from June 23, 2020, to July 23, 2020, regarding the State of Nebraska’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Action Plan. This Action Plan describes how DED will invest approximately $108.9 million in CDBG-DR grant funding received from the Federal Government to support disaster recovery from 2019’s severe winter weather, straight-line winds and flooding.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires CDBG-DR grantees, including the State, to submit an Action Plan that describes unmet needs, the programs to be implemented in addressing those unmet needs, the budget for those programs, and how the programs and activities will meet HUD requirements. As the administrator of these funds, DED, on behalf of the State of Nebraska, will submit the Action Plan to HUD pursuant to these requirements.

Public comments will be accepted starting today and ending at 5 p.m. CDT on July 23, 2020. DED will address all comments after the comment period ends. The Action Plan will then be revised accordingly and submitted to HUD for approval.

As part of this process, DED will also hold three public webinars to review the content of the Action Plan and accept comments. These webinars will be held in English, with American Sign Language interpretation, on June 30, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. CST and July 16, 2020, at 10:0 a.m. CST, and in Spanish on July 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. CST. Registration information is available at http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg-dr.

Starting today, an electronic copy of the proposed Action Plan will be available on the DED website at http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg-dr. Copies can also be requested by contacting Lori Cole, Office Manager, at 800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or by emailing lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

All comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov, with the subject line “2020 Proposed DR.”

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, may request services by contacting DED at 800-426-6505, or by filling out the contact form located on DED’s website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/contact-us/.

If you have any questions, contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov.