Robert Szustkowski and R-Six team are eyeing for Dakar Race Calssic division 2021
Polish motor sports passionate and philanthropist - Robert Szustkowski is willing to participate in the new challenge with his R-Six Team.WARSAW, POLAND, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakar Rally organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) unveiled the legendary Rally’s 2021 edition details. One of the highlights is a new Calssic division that will allow legendary rally vehicles that competed in the event before 2000 to enter the race and show off their desert rally chops. Polish motor sports passionate and philanthropist - Robert Szustkowski who has already completed the rally 3 times (2010,2012,2019) is willing to participate in the new challenge with his R-Six Team.
“Having already completed 3 rallies I’m very serious about participating in Classic division planned for the next year’s Dakar” Szustkowski confirms. The final decision is based on the health condition of Mr. Szustkowski who had gone through surgery following 2020 race. However, as revealed by Mr. Szustkowski, R-Six Team is having a Czech produced Tatra car at disposal and is planning a revitalization process very soon.
Szustkowski is strongly encouraged to take part in a 4th edition in his lifetime by changes introduced by the organizers. "The organizers of the Saudi Arabian rally amended the rules to slow the competitors down, a decision that will hopefully make the race safer without sacrificing its technical difficulty" – underlines Polish racer. He strongly supports the new 2021 regulations that will include creating slow zones, adding aural warnings when riders approach more technical or difficult areas, and making airbag vests part of the mandatory gear. As a result, in 2021 the rally would be about experience and technique rather than speed.
"Classic Dakar vehicles, safer conditions and a new route—this should make 2021 edition more exciting than ever" – he adds. He refers to similarities and beauty of Mille Miglia Storica race, renewed in 1977 – an annual parade of classic, vintage sports cars being produced prior to 1957 which had attended (or even registered) the original race and driven through Italian landscapes.
R-Six Team is a unique phenomenon in the world of Polish and global sports. Formed and supported by Robert Szustkowski, the crew have been engaged in off-road races and multihull sailing regattas for many years. Where the sea adventure stops, desert starts in my off-business life – Szustkowski admits.
Passion is about breaking barriers, testing the limits of the personal will and devotion. Sometimes health problems may become a barrier difficult to overcame– as in case of the Polish racer who suffers rheumatoid arthritis. "A professional therapist team is as vital as best driver team" – Szutskowski smiles hoping to make his dream come true in Dakar Classic division next year.
