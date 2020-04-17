Robert Szustkowski supports the fight against coronavirus in Poland and Africa

Robert Szustkowski, a Polish businessman known from the Dakar rallies, supports the fight against coronavirus in Poland and Africa.

WARSAW, POLAND, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Szustkowski appeals to people of good will and financially independent to support the Polish health service. As part of the assistance, he ordered and paid several hundred sets of protective clothing for doctors in hospitals in Africa (Gambia and Guinea-Bissau). Now he is handing over several thousand sets of gloves, masks and hygienic liquids to Polish medical facilities.This is yet another humanitarian initiative of a businessman who has represented Poland in the Dakar Race several times. In 2014, Szustkowski assisted the health service of the West African Republic of Gambia, which was in a very difficult situation during the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic. Then the virus turned out to be tragic - 30,000 people were infected and over 11,000 died in West Africa.Now he is in contact with representatives of the Ministry of Health and supports Polish hospitals with the most necessary hygiene equipment, including the Cardiology Department of the Infant Jesus Hospital in Warsaw. ‘’In a situation where Poland and the world are facing a pandemic, I direct help where it is crucial - to hospitals in Poland and Africa. We try to consult our WHO delegation and all equipment has been prepared by Polish producers '' - informs Robert Szustkowski.As part of special humanitarian transport, several hundred professional sets of equipment for the needs of medical personnel who supervise the care of infected people have arrived in Guinea-Bissau. The sets come from Polish manufacturers and include specialized medical equipment, clothing, masks.The Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau has expressed gratitude in an official Letter: "The Government of Guinea-Bissau directs thanks for the continuous effort on the part of Mr. Robert Szustkowski and support of Guinea-Bissau in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic" - wrote Dr. Antonio Deuna, Minister of Health of the African Republic.Szustkowski hopes that this initiative - alongside the Jacek Ma of the Alibaba Foundation - will allow the governments of African countries to fight this disease effectively in one of the country’s most in need on this continent.



