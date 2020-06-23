Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 1037 Saxonburg Road Closure in Fawn Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Saxonburg Road (Route 1037) in Fawn Township, Allegheny County, has closed to traffic due to a roadway failure.

Saxonburg Road has closed in both directions to through traffic between Route 908 in Fawn Township and Freeport Road (Route 1001) in Harrison Township. Geotechnical crews will conduct an investigation into the roadway issue and determine a repair. In the interest of public safety, the department will keep the roadway closed until further notice. Local traffic will be permitted.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

