Purchase A ‘Classic’ Online From Tim’s Auction

If you’ve always dreamed of having a classic vehicle to take out for a weekend drive, this Sunday, June 28th is your chance to bid on a handful of vintage cars.

BRISTOL, CT , USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve always dreamed of having a classic vehicle to take out for a weekend drive, this Sunday, June 28th is your chance to bid on a handful of vintage cars and trucks being offered by Tim’s Auctions.

Tim’s annual Father’s Day Estate Extravaganza will begin on Sunday at 4 p.m. It’s an online auction that was extended a week because of the number and quality of the items being offered. Click here to view items that are available and place a bid.

The big items up for bid are several vintage vehicles. Among them:

1934 Packard Convertible Victoria: A classic even its day, this vehicle was driven by the wealthy. A previous restoration has kept this beauty in excellent condition. It has 75,000 miles but needs no work and is ready to be driven.

1930 Model A Pickup: A mechanical overhaul has kept this classic truck in incredible condition. It runs and drives excellent and is ready for the road.

1933 Ford Pickup: A larger bed and more horsepower makes this a real prize. A complete restoration in the 1970s upgraded the interior and engine, and the truck has been kept in a heated showroom for many years.

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: A powerhouse of a car that remains in excellent condition. The car has new tires, a new exhaust system, and a recent engine reseal. The paint and interior are also in great shape.

1931 Chrysler Coupe: This car was Chrysler’s answer to the Ford Model A and is in wonderful condition. It has a rear rumble or dickie seat, side-mounted spare and was restored just a few years ago.

There are several other great vehicles available, including a 1929 LaSalle or Baby Cadillac, a 1940 Ford Coupe, a 1950 Studebaker Commander Convertible and a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino. Be sure to take a look at the catalog for the other available vehicles.

The auction will also feature two furniture pieces from New York furniture maker RJ Horner. One is a hand-carved mahogany partners desk, and the other is an oak glass breakfront that could be used as a back bar, or to display china, books or curio collections. The breakfront is from the estate of Cecil F. Elmes, a one-time lawyer and engineer in New York..

Tim’s is also offering a huge selection of garden and yard items including bird baths, benches, chairs, tables, cast-iron urns and planters. There will also be jewelry, watches and artwork, and collections of coins and stamps.

Phone and early bids will be accepted with pre-approval only by calling auctioneer Tim Chapulis at 860.459.0964. Visit www.timsauctions.com for catalog information and photos.

