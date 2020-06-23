Route 235 Closed in Snyder and Juniata Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Snyder and Juniata Counties are advised Route 235 is closed between Route 3012 south of Beaver Springs in Snyder County and Mountain Road in Fayette Township, Juniata County due to a tractor trailer crash.

A detour is in place using Route 35, Route 104, and Route 522.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

