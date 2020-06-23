Collis Campaign Airs First Political Ad of the Election
Dr. Noel Collis for Congress campaign will begin airing its first political TV ad today Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Dr. Noel Collis for Congress campaign will begin airing its first political TV ad today Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The ad uses humor to focus the audience's attention on a defining issue between Dr. Noel Collis a political outsider and the other major candidates in the race who are career politicians: Congressman Collin Peterson and former Sen. Michelle Fischbach.
— Dr. Noel Collis
“Using humor is a great way to make a message memorable while driving home a very serious point about the distinction between the candidates.”
“Washington is broken, and the last thing we need in Congress is another out of touch career politician who has spent their careers feeding at the government’s trough.”
“This is the first flight of many ads that will be run between now and election day which will define the issues in this campaign.”
Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.
