US-23 reconstruction in Cheboygan coming in 2021

June 23, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sharing plans for a 2021 project that will see 7 miles of US-23 rebuilt from Duncan Avenue in Cheboygan east to Cordwood Road in Cheboygan County.

The project involves pulverizing the existing asphalt pavement, using it as the base for a new asphalt pavement, and resurfacing. In the section in downtown Cheboygan, the concrete curbs will be moved in, making room for a new 6-foot sidewalk on the road's north side. This work will help calm traffic through the downtown area.

The project also includes guardrail upgrades and drainage improvements, such as reconstructed ditches along US-23 and Abrahamson Road to improve US-23 drainage to Lake Huron.

During construction of the downtown section from Duncan Avenue to Gerow Street, eastbound US-23 traffic will be detoured on M-27, Lincoln Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, and Gerow Street, while westbound traffic will remain on US-23. For much of the other work, a single-lane closure with traffic regulators and, at times, temporary traffic signals will be used.

Schedules for different phases of work will be announced closer to the time of construction, though the project is expected to take most of the 2021 construction season.