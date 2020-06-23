Middlesex Barracks/Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/20/20 at 2315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5633 VT RT 14, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Robert Marquis

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Danville, VT

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Mark Pitman

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/20/20 at approximately 2315 hours Vermont State Police responded to the residence located at 5633 VT RT 14 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a

citizen dispute. A subsequent investigation revealed that a physical altercation had occurred between Mark Pitman of Woodbury and Robert Marquis of West

Danville. After the facts and circumstances of the case were reviewed by the Washington County States Attorney the following action was taken. Marquis was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/06/20 to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct and released. Pitman was also cited into Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/13/20 to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/20 at 0830 hours, 08/13/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGES NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648