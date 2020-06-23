Middlesex Barracks/Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 20A302011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/20/20 at 2315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5633 VT RT 14, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Robert Marquis
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Danville, VT
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Mark Pitman
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/20/20 at approximately 2315 hours Vermont State Police responded to the residence located at 5633 VT RT 14 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a
citizen dispute. A subsequent investigation revealed that a physical altercation had occurred between Mark Pitman of Woodbury and Robert Marquis of West
Danville. After the facts and circumstances of the case were reviewed by the Washington County States Attorney the following action was taken. Marquis was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/06/20 to answer to the charge of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct and released. Pitman was also cited into Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/13/20 to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/20 at 0830 hours, 08/13/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGES NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648